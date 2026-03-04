Zenith Capital Corp. Appoints Bryan Ede to Board of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Bryan R. Ede, J.D. as a member of the Company's Board of Directors following the retirement of Dr. Norman Wong, M.D. as a member of the Board.Mr. Ede worked over 27 years in Calgary as a commercial lawyer. He was a national firm Equity Partner for McMillan LLP and Miller Thomson LLP and has extensive law firm management experience as a Calgary Managing Partner, a member of a national firm Executive Committee, the Chair of several local and national legal practice groups, and as a sole practitioner. In addition, Mr. Ede was a legal industry leader acting on Alberta Bar Association committees providing legal practice oversight and education, as well as chairing the Real Property Section of the Canadian Bar Association, South Alberta Branch. Mr. Ede has in-depth insight regarding diverse industries from his legal practice. His work was largely related to the healthcare, real estate, retail, and oil and gas industries, negotiating, documenting and closing transactions, but he also provided extensive other legal services, critical analyses and creative solutions for a variety of businesses."We are very pleased to welcome Bryan to Zenith's board of directors," said Donald McCaffrey, Chairman and CEO. "Bryan has an excellent reputation for prudent advice and creative insights, and we look forward to benefitting from his experience and perspective."Dr. Wong has chosen to step down from the Board of Directors for personal reasons but will remain an active supporter of Zenith. "We are deeply grateful to Dr. Wong for his many contributions since Zenith's inception," said Mr. McCaffrey.Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. Our lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for various oncologic indications such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, NUT carcinoma, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Several of these studies are sponsored by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") under the NCI-Zenith Cooperative Research & Development Agreements ("CRADA") and CRADAs between NCI and other NCI collaborators.Investor RelationsPhone: 587-390-7865Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit