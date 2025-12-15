Zenas BioPharma’s Partner, InnoCare Pharma, Announces Achievement of Primary Endpoint in Phase 2b Study of Orelabrutinib, a BTK Inhibitor, for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

- Orelabrutinib is the first BTK inhibitor to demonstrate significant clinical activity in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SLE -

- Zenas acquired the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize orelabrutinib in the field of Multiple Sclerosis globally, and non-oncology fields in all territories outside Greater China and Southeast Asia, in October 2025 license agreement with InnoCare –

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas,” “Zenas BioPharma” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced that its partner, InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), announced the achievement of the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b study of orelabrutinib, a potentially best-in-class, highly selective CNS-penetrant, oral, small molecule BTK inhibitor, in patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). InnoCare also received approval from China’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to conduct a Phase 3 registrational clinical trial as InnoCare develops orelabrutinib for the treatment of SLE in China.

In the Phase 2b study of orelabrutinib, a total of 187 patients were enrolled and randomized (1:1:1) into three groups: orelabrutinib 75 mg once-daily (QD), orelabrutinib 50 mg QD and placebo. The primary endpoint of the study was the SLE Response Index-4 (SRI-4) response rate at week 48. At week 48, the orelabrutinib 75 mg QD group achieved a statistically significant improvement in SRI-4 response rate compared with placebo (57.1% vs. 34.4%, p < 0.05), meeting the primary endpoint. Additionally, a dose-dependent improvement trend of the orelabrutinib 75 mg QD group compared to the 50 mg QD group was observed.

At week 48, the orelabrutinib 75 mg QD group demonstrated significantly higher SRI-6 and British Isles Lupus Assessment Group-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) response rates compared to the placebo group (p < 0.05), meeting these secondary endpoints.

Orelabrutinib was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with the mechanism of action of BTK inhibition and the underlying disease biology of SLE.

Results of a previous Phase 2a clinical trial of orelabrutinib for SLE were previously presented as a late breaking oral presentation at the European Union Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2022).

In October 2025, Zenas and InnoCare announced a transformational license agreement. Zenas acquired the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize orelabrutinib in the field of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) globally, and non-oncology fields in all territories outside Greater China and Southeast Asia, while InnoCare retained full global rights in the field of oncology. Zenas also gained the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize ZB021, an oral, IL-17AA/AF inhibitor in all territories outside Greater China and Southeast Asia, and ZB022, an oral, brain-penetrant, TYK2 inhibitor globally.

About Orelabrutinib

Orelabrutinib is a late-stage, potentially best-in-class, highly selective CNS-penetrant, oral, small molecule Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor. In Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Zenas is advancing a Phase 3 trial in Primary Progressive MS (PPMS). A Phase 3 trial in Secondary Progressive MS (SPMS) is expected to initiate in the first quarter of 2026. Orelabrutinib is approved for B cell malignancies in mainland China and Singapore, marketed by our partner InnoCare.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with autoimmune diseases. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas is advancing two late-stage, potential franchise molecules, obexelimab and orelabrutinib. Obexelimab, Zenas’ lead product candidate, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. Orelabrutinib is a potentially best-in-class, highly selective CNS-penetrant, oral, small molecule BTK inhibitor. Orelabrutinib’s mechanism of action targets pathogenic B cells not only in the periphery but also within the CNS. Additionally, orelabrutinib directly modulates macrophages and microglial cells in the CNS, with the potential to address compartmentalized inflammation and disease progression in MS. Zenas’ earlier stage programs include a potentially best-in-class, oral, IL-17AA/AF inhibitor, and a potentially best-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant, TYK2 inhibitor, both in IND enabling studies. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit https://zenasbio.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

