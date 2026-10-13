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Press Releases

Zelluna ASA: Invitation to Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast Including ZIMA-101 Clinical Progress Update

October 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, 13 October 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering allogeneic, off-the-shelf T-cell receptor-based natural killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for solid cancers, will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

In connection with the third quarter results, the Company will provide an update on its activities during the quarter, including progress in the ongoing Phase 1 ZIMA-101 study of ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna’s first-in-class MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK cell therapy for advanced solid tumours.

The presentation will be available via a live webcast on www.zelluna.com at 09:00 CET on Thursday, 5 November 2026, and participants will be able to submit questions during the presentation. The webcast recording will remain available on the Company’s website after the event.

The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published on the Company’s website at 07:00 CET on Thursday, 5 November 2026, ahead of the webcast.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965


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