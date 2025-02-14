Press Release – No. 3 / 2025

Zealand Pharma conference call on February 20 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present full year 2024 financial results

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 13, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces that it will host a conference call on February 20, 2025, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of financial results for the full year of 2024.

Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall; and Chief Commercial Officer, Eric Cox. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session.

The live listen-only audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/96nk8pep. To receive telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI735075144114493ead489441f1d0740f. Participants are advised to register for the call or webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be available following the call on the Investors section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts:

Adam Lange (Investors)

Investor Relations Officer

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Media and Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com