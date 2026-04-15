Eric Rojas VP, Head of Investor Relations

Press release – No. 7 / 2026

Zealand Pharma Appoints Eric Rojas as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Bringing significant experience from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Shire

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2026 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announced the appointment of Eric Rojas, Vice President, Investor Relations, effective April 15, 2026. Eric will report to Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer, and will be based in Massachusetts, U.S.

Eric brings more than two decades of experience in investor relations and finance, having supported both US-listed and European-listed companies across biotech and pharma. He has held senior roles at several companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), and Shire who were acquired by Takeda for $62 billion.

‘We are delighted to welcome Eric to Zealand Pharma. His deep knowledge of capital markets and strong network of relationships within the investment community will be invaluable as we execute our ambition to become a generational biotech and enter one of the most exciting and catalyst-rich periods in Zealand Pharma’s history,’ said Henriette Wennicke, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

‘Zealand Pharma is at a compelling moment in its evolution. The pipeline is differentiated, the partnerships are strong and the data readouts ahead are significant. With the company also establishing its new research site in Cambridge, Massachusetts, it is a particularly exciting time to be joining. I look forward to working with the investment community to ensure Zealand Pharma’s story is as well understood as the science deserves,’ said Eric Rojas, Vice President, Investor Relations.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This company announcement contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom and the company’s significant events and potential catalysts in 2026 and financial guidance for 2026. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to effect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labelling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release/company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release/announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

Zealand Pharma® is a registered trademark of Zealand Pharma A/S.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com



Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com



Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com



Andreas Hylleberg (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com



Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

Email: ZealandPharma@icrhealthcare.com

+44 (0) 7739 658 783

Attachment