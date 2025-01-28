SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zai Lab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Recent Corporate Updates on February 27, 2025

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

- Company to host conference call and webcast on February 27, at 8:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. HKT)

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide recent corporate updates on February 27, 2025, before the opening of the U.S. equity markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. HKT).


Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call.

Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI628d3dd054cb4c45b3d01b61fa5779b1

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Contacts

For more information:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou / Lina Zhang
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 136 8257 6943
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Asia Massachusetts Events Earnings
Zai Lab (US) LLC
