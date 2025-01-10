Zai Lab Announces Strategic Partnership with MediLink Therapeutics to Develop a Novel LRRC15 Antibody-Drug Conjugate

SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced a new strategic collaboration and worldwide license agreement with MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (“MediLink”) to use MediLink’s TMALIN® antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform for the development of a novel LRRC15 ADC, ZL-6201, consisting of an antibody discovered by Zai Lab.





Through this collaboration, Zai Lab further expands its global oncology pipeline with another potential first-in-class ADC targeting multiple solid tumors and addressing significant unmet medical needs. ZL-6201 has demonstrated encouraging preclinical data with an IND expected to be filed in 2025.

“MediLink has built a differentiated proprietary ADC technology platform, and we are excited to broaden our global partnership,” said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development at Zai Lab. “Building on the promising findings from our ongoing clinical trials for ZL-1310, this new collaboration demonstrates our continued focus on developing cancer therapies with ADC drugs and enriches our global oncology pipeline to address unmet medical needs. We look forward to working with MediLink to advance this compound into the clinic soon.”

“Zai Lab’s strong commitment to innovation and proven track record of global development impressed us through our existing collaboration,” said Tony Xue, PhD, CEO at MediLink. “This new partnership further validates our technology and enhances our strategic partnership. We believe our collaboration with Zai Lab will bring this innovative therapy to patients worldwide.”

About LRRC15

Leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15) is a type I transmembrane protein involved in cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix (ECM) interactions. It is overexpressed in various mesenchymal tumors such as sarcoma, glioblastoma and melanoma, where it promotes tumor metastasis. Additionally, LRRC15 is upregulated in cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) across various cancer types, contributing to immune-excluded and immune-suppressive tumor microenvironment (TME). This makes LRRC15 an appealing target for cancer therapy.

About Zai Lab in ADC

Zai Lab is building a portfolio of potential first- and/or best-in-class ADCs around the world. In addition to this next-generation ADC, the company has one near to commercial stage asset TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin) and two next-generation ADC programs, ZL-1310 and ZL-6301, with exclusive worldwide rights. ZL-1310, a potential first-in-class ADC, is an investigational DLL3-targeted ADC being developed in a Phase 1 trial. Zai Lab presented encouraging efficacy and safety results for ZL-1310 from the ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with recurrent extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Annual Symposium.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

