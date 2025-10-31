Xilio Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Data for Vilastobart Highlighting Response Rate in Patients with MSS mCRC and High Plasma Tumor Mutational Burden as a Late-Breaking Presentation at SITC 40th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it will present a late-breaking poster presentation for vilastobart, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, taking place from November 5-9, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. The Phase 2 data will highlight response rate for vilastobart in combination with atezolizumab in patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and high plasma tumor mutational burden.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Plasma Tumor Mutational Burden (pTMB) Enriched for Response to Vilastobart in Combination with Atezolizumab in Patients with Microsatellite Stable (MSS) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 1315

Presentation Date: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Poster Hall Hours: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center Gaylord

The poster will be available on November 7, 2025 under the “Our Approach—Presentations & Publications” section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at www.xiliotx.com .

About Xilio Therapeutics



Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated, or masked, immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is leveraging its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( Xilio Therapeutics, Inc . ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans to present data related to Xilio’s clinical program for vilastobart; and Xilio’s strategy, goals and anticipated financial performance, milestones, business plans and focus. The words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks related to general market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties; risks and uncertainties related to ongoing and planned research and development activities, including initiating, conducting or completing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing and results of such preclinical studies or clinical trials; the delay of any current or planned preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Xilio’s current or future product candidates; Xilio’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient preclinical and clinical supply of current or future product candidates; Xilio’s ability to advance multiple early stage masked T cell engager programs; initial, preliminary or interim preclinical or clinical data or results may not be replicated in or predictive of future preclinical or clinical data or results; Xilio’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and gain approval of its product candidates on a timely basis, if at all; results from preclinical studies or clinical trials for Xilio’s product candidates may not support further development of such product candidates; actions of regulatory agencies may affect the initiation, timing and progress of current or future clinical trials; Xilio’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for current or future product candidates; Xilio’s need to obtain additional cash resources to advance its pipeline of tumor-activated I-O molecules; the impact of international trade policies on Xilio’s business, including U.S. and China trade policies; and Xilio’s ability to maintain its collaboration or partnership agreements with AbbVie, Gilead and Roche. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” in Xilio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Xilio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Xilio’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Xilio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

