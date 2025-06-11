Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Akintunde Bello, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced the appointment of Akintunde (Tunde) Bello, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors.

“Tunde is an accomplished leader with a strong track record of successfully developing novel therapies across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including several important cancer immunotherapies for anti-CTLA-4, PD-1 and T-cell engager through all stages of development, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the board,” said Paul Clancy, chair of the board of directors of Xilio Therapeutics. “With over 25 years of experience in oncology research and development, focused on translational medicine and clinical pharmacology at BMS and Pfizer, we look forward to benefitting from Tunde’s extensive expertise as we advance toward the clinic with XTX501, our masked PD-1/IL-2 bi-specific, and our bi-specific and tri-specific masked T cell engager programs.”

“Xilio’s innovative approach to developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies presents an exciting opportunity to advance novel molecules, which hold the potential to overcome the limitations of current cancer treatments,” said Dr. Bello. “I am honored to join Xilio’s board of directors at this important time and look forward to contributing to Xilio’s efforts to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients while minimizing systemic toxicities.”

Akintunde Bello, Ph.D.

Dr. Bello brings more than 25 years of oncology drug development and leadership experience to Xilio, with deep expertise in early translational medicine and clinical pharmacology across complex biologics and immunotherapies, including anti-CTLA-4 and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, T cell engagers and tumor-selective molecules. He most recently served as senior vice president, head of clinical pharmacology, pharmacometrics and bioanalysis at Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS) until his retirement in 2025. While at BMS, Dr. Bello oversaw clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to BMS, Dr. Bello spent more than a decade with Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer), where he was responsible for overseeing clinical pharmacology for Pfizer’s late-stage oncology development programs. Dr. Bello received a B.Sc. in biomedical sciences from Portsmouth Polytechnic, an M.Sc. in instrumentation and analytical science from University of Manchester and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from King’s College, University of London.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated, or masked, immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is leveraging its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

