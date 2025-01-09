XiFin Celebrates National Pharmacist Day with Early Insights From 2025 Pharmacy Survey

CareALERTS Immunization Successes Highlight Pharmacists’ Critical Role

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalpathology--XiFin, a leading provider of innovative healthcare revenue cycle management solutions that deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled operational efficiency, interoperability, and simplicity, today previewed findings from its 2025 Pharmacy Transformation Outlook Survey, which highlights the growing role of pharmacists and the increasing interest in achieving operational efficiency through new technology and expanding pharmacy offerings via value-based care and specialty pharmacy. Alongside the findings and in advance of National Pharmacist Day on January 12, XiFin announced its CareALERTS™ smart clinical messaging technology successfully drove additional vaccinations in 2024.









Early Study Findings

As a recurring study, the XiFin 2025 Pharmacy Transformation Outlook Survey offers a forward-looking snapshot of how pharmacies are preparing for and adapting to a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This year’s preliminary findings from over 350 respondents across the pharmacy sector revealed:

Concerns over billing complexities, with persistent confusion over competing billing pathways

with persistent confusion over competing billing pathways Increased interest in pharmacy technology and automation through AI, machine learning, analytics, and cloud computing to improve operational efficiency

through AI, machine learning, analytics, and cloud computing to improve operational efficiency Shift toward value-based care , with pharmacists increasingly stepping into more integrated roles in patient management

, with pharmacists increasingly stepping into more integrated roles in patient management Prioritization of digital health and data analytics to enhance medication therapy management (MTM) services

to enhance medication therapy management (MTM) services Demand for expanded pharmacist training in areas such as chronic disease management and preventative care

Survey respondents represented diverse pharmacy settings, with 12% from medium- to large-sized retail pharmacies, 27.3% from hospitals or ambulatory services, and 5% from specialty pharmacy. Of the survey respondents, nearly four in ten (38%) held senior titles at pharmacy service providers, holding positions from directors to C-level. For those interested in a deep dive into the results, mark your calendars for the February 12th DSN Webinar, The 2025 Pharmacy Transformation Outlook: Unlocking Insights to Drive Innovation and Growth.

“Pharmacies stand at a crossroads in 2025, with opportunities to enhance patient care by operationalizing services in value-based care, specialty pharmacy, office visits and chronic disease management,” said David Pope, Chief Pharmacy Officer at XiFin. “However, there is a growing recognition that capitalizing on these opportunities depends on adopting the right technologies to deliver the best patient care possible, while efficiently processing, billing, and securing reimbursement, ensuring these initiatives are both effective and sustainable.”

2024 CareALERTS Immunization Results: Pharmacies Making a Difference

XiFin is also proud to share the results from its 2024 CareALERTS immunization initiative, conducted in partnership with community pharmacies nationwide. The alert technology successfully helped increase companion immunizations by 18% among participating pharmacies, surpassing initial projections and highlighting the critical role pharmacists play in public health.

“As we celebrate National Pharmacist Day, it’s a perfect time to recognize the pivotal role pharmacists play in safeguarding public health and fostering equitable care,” said Lâle White, XiFin CEO. “The outstanding CareALERTS immunization results are a testament not only to the dedication and expertise of pharmacists, but also to the critical role technology plays in an evolving healthcare landscape. Looking ahead to 2025, we’re excited to expand the CareALERTS program, showcasing how innovations like this empower pharmacists to advance health equity and build healthier communities.”

CareALERTS leverages one of the pharmacy industry’s most extensive immunization databases, using proprietary data mining to deliver targeted, patient- and vaccine-specific alerts. This innovative approach enables pharmacists to seize immunization opportunities at the point of care. Notable outcomes include:

A major national pharmacy successfully administering over 114,000 immunizations to eligible but underserved patients

A large national grocer delivering 55,000 vaccinations to identified patients

A regional grocer protecting nearly 2,000 patients who otherwise would have been overlooked

