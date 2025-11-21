Xevant Expands Ivim at Work and Introduces New Lower Pricing on Wegovy® and Ozempic® for Employers Nationwide

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xevant today announced expanded access to new, lower pricing for its employer-focused medical weight-loss program, Ivim at Work, significantly reducing the cost of GLP-1 therapy for self-funded employers, brokers, and PBMs. The enhanced pricing structure is fully optimized through Xevant’s VerX platform, which identifies and delivers the lowest-cost, clinically appropriate options across the pharmacy ecosystem.

The update introduces pricing starting at $199 per month for the first two doses of Wegovy® and Ozempic® (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) for new patients, followed by a standard continuation price of $349 per month for continued therapy with Wegovy® and Ozempic®. All pricing reflects U.S. pharmacy supply and full clinical oversight through the Ivim at Work program. The changes strengthen Xevant’s position as a leader in enabling evidence-based weight-loss therapy at the lowest viable cost for employer health plans.

“GLP-1 costs have been one of the most significant pressures on pharmacy budgets,” said Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant. “This pricing update gives employers access to the lowest-cost options for GLP-1 therapy while still offering the care their people want. It’s a meaningful shift for organizations trying to manage demand without sacrificing outcomes.”

A Market Shift Toward Lower GLP-1 Prices

Manufacturers and telehealth networks are beginning to test lower introductory pricing models for GLP-1 medications. Recent market moves—including temporary price reductions on select doses—reflect growing pressure to expand access to life-changing therapies while pushing overall costs downward.

However, employers have traditionally lacked a turnkey, clinically managed solution at this price point. Ivim at Work fills that gap by combining affordable access with medical supervision, patient support, and structured reporting—delivering a true employer-ready alternative rather than a consumer or retail offering.

VerX Ensures Every Dollar Is Optimized

The pricing update is part of a broader Xevant initiative to reduce pharmacy costs using VerX, the company’s AI-powered pharmacy orchestration platform. VerX analyzes utilization data in real time, detects savings opportunities, and routes prescriptions to the lowest-cost, clinically appropriate option—often identifying pricing pathways traditional PBM systems overlook.

“Drug cost is the biggest driver of pharmacy spend, and VerX is built to optimize it,” said Newman. “When paired with Ivim at Work, employers get both lower acquisition costs and an intelligence engine ensuring each prescription follows the lowest-cost path.”

Built Exclusively for Employers

Unlike retail or consumer-focused weight-loss solutions, Ivim at Work is engineered specifically for employer benefit teams. The program includes:

Full clinical care and coaching

Real-time monitoring and progress tracking

Access to discounted U.S.-sourced GLP-1 medications

Pricing transparency and predictable monthly costs

Integrated reporting and ROI measurement

Optional PBM- or broker-aligned configurations

Early adopters have reported improvements in employee weight, energy, engagement, and productivity—alongside pharmacy savings that make GLP-1 coverage financially sustainable over time.

Availability

The updated pricing is available immediately to new Ivim at Work clients and employer groups enrolling members into the program.

About Ivim at Work

Ivim at Work, powered by Xevant, is an AI-driven, employer-focused weight-management solution designed to reduce obesity-related costs and improve member outcomes. The program integrates GLP-1 therapy access, personalized care management, and data-driven engagement to deliver lasting results.

About Xevant

Xevant delivers real-time pharmacy benefits intelligence that improves transparency, control, and cost performance. Its VerX platform uses AgenticAI to integrate with any PBM and route claims to the lowest net cost. Xevant also offers Ivim at Work, a clinically guided weight-health program built to reduce GLP-1 and metabolic costs for employers, helping modernize benefits and lower total cost of care. Learn more at www.xevant.com.

