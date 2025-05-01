Xeris Biopharma to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results.

To pre-register for the call, please go to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=7ba30d1f&confId=80481

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. The Company recommends registering a minimum of ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until Thursday, May 22, 2025 at US: 1 929 458 6194, US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403, UK: 0204 525 0658, Canada: 1 226 828 7578, or all other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 570802.

To join the webcast, please visit “Events” on investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com or use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/798286025.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

