XARlabs Closes $2.3 Million in Seed Funding

Adds Global Technology and Business Leaders Jacqui Rock and Eric Johnson to its Board

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XARlabs, a pioneer in high-precision mixed reality technologies for the entire surgical lifecycle, today announced the close of a $2.3 million seed funding round, led by technology executive and angel investor, Eric Johnson, with participation from EKA Ventures as well as contributions from well regarded angel investors. Mr. Johnson and renowned commercial executive, Jacqui Rock have joined XARlabs Board of Directors. The additional capital will accelerate XARlabs’ efforts to broaden the international reach of its flagship product, simXAR, and drive further platform enhancements to transform surgical training, planning, and real-time visualization with cutting-edge mixed reality technology.

XARlabs’ groundbreaking platform offers a low-cost, high-fidelity alternative to resource-intensive tools currently dominating the market for mixed reality surgical planning and guidance. The technology features marker-less tracking for unparalleled precision and a fully immersive 3D environment, enabling collaborative surgical planning and medical education that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare.

“XARlabs’ mission to harness the power of mixed reality for complex medical applications presents a tremendous opportunity to revolutionize healthcare,” explained serial entrepreneur and angel investor Eric Johnson. “My more than 20 years of experience founding and leading early-stage technology ventures has taught me a great deal about the essential elements for a successful business. I believe that XARlabs’ strategic direction and novel technology approach are unmatched in the market today and I am excited to help the company on its continued path of success.”

XARlabs first product, simXAR, is at the forefront of advancing surgical visualization leveraging high-precision mixed reality (MR) technology to transform traditional 2D medical imagery into immersive 3D simulations, optimizing surgical planning, education, and guidance. This first-of-its-kind software is the only Mixed Reality tool for healthcare today to provide both trackerless marking and on-device rendering. simXAR empower medical professionals to make precise, real-time decisions while reducing costs and enhancing accessibility across diverse healthcare settings.

“I’m delighted to join XARlabs at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Ms. Rock. “XARlabs’ dynamic approach to innovation and its commitment to transformative outcomes align perfectly with my own. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further propel XARlabs’ mission and make a lasting impact.”

Building upon a year of remarkable achievements, including the integration of simXAR at an NHS hospital and its pivotal role in planning a groundbreaking conjoined twins separation, XARlabs is poised to expand its platform’s use cases globally.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Jacqui and Eric to our leadership team. Their combined expertise in large-scale innovation, commercial transformation, and strategic leadership, together with the backing of global investors, positions XARlabs for even greater success,” said Ali Haddad, founder and CEO of XARlabs, neurosurgeon, and NHS Clinical Entrepreneur. “This milestone underscores the growing confidence and global demand for mixed reality solutions for healthcare. XARlabs is set to redefine the landscape of surgical planning and education, bringing the power of mixed reality to operating rooms and medical institutions worldwide.”

About XARlabs

XARlabs is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced mixed reality solutions that enhance surgical planning, medical education, and clinical collaboration. Its flagship product, simXAR, leverages cutting-edge marker-less tracking and immersive 3D modeling for unparalleled anatomical visualization and hands-on training. Founded by neurosurgeon and NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Dr. Ali Haddad, XARlabs is headquartered in London, UK. XARlabs’ innovative platform has already demonstrated its impact in groundbreaking procedures at leading hospitals, positioning the company at the forefront of surgical innovation and mixed reality applications in healthcare.

Learn more at https://xarlabs.ai

