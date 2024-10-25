SUBSCRIBE
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report Third-Quarter 2024 Financial and Phase 2 Chronic Neutropenia Study Results During Conference Call and Webcast on November 13, 2024

October 25, 2024 
1 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and present results from its concluded Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating mavorixafor in people with chronic neutropenia on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-267-6316 from the United States or 1-203-518-9783 internationally, followed by the conference ID: X4PHARMA. The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the conclusion of the call and webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Company Contact:
José Juves
Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs
jose.juves@x4pharma.com

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

