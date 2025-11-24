NervGen’s Peptide Achieves Nervous System Repair in Phase II Spinal Cord Injury Study

NervGen’s investigational peptide therapeutic NVG-291 significantly improved functional performance and quality of life in patients with chronic spinal cord injury, positioning the drug for late-stage development.

The Canadian company will meet with the FDA early next year for end-of-Phase II deliberations and to align on NVG-291’s path forward, the biotech announced in a news release on Monday.

At the 16-week follow-up in the Phase II CONNECT SCI study, patients treated with NVG-291 saw a 2.6-fold greater mean improvement in the Graded Redefined Assessment of Strength, Sensibility and Prehension inventory, a tool used to measure patients’ clinical impairment and function. The peptide also improved hand function and quality of life.

In exit interviews, 75% of treated patients said that they experienced “much” or “very much” improved overall symptoms of their spinal cord injury (SCI), as compared with 33% among placebo counterparts. Additionally, 67% of participants in the NVG-291 arm noted better bladder control, while 56% encountered lower muscle spasticity.

“I can now take care of myself,” one patient said during the interview, according to NervGen, which paraphrased the answers for brevity. The patient was referring to the ability to “brush my hair, brush my teeth, cut my own food,” adding that, “I’ve even started working on art projects”—tasks that were “impossible” before NVG-291 treatment.

NervGen in September concluded a Type C meeting with the FDA, during which the regulator confirmed that there are “multiple regulatory pathways” available for NVG-291. The biotech will meet with the agency again early next year to “further align” with the regulator on a registration path for the drug. The biotech has yet to disclose planned filing timelines.

Designed to be delivered via a subcutaneous injection, NVG-291 is a therapeutic peptide that works by promoting the formation of new neural connections, the growth of neurons and their remyelination, as well as fostering a non-inflammatory environment in the brain. Through this mechanism of action, NVG-291 repairs the nervous system, leading to functional improvements, NervGen claims.

The drug was granted the FDA’s fast track designation in October 2023.