X-Chem Announces Phase 3 Milestone in Collaboration with Relay Therapeutics

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Chem, a global leader in innovative drug discovery services, announced the achievement of a milestone following Relay Therapeutics’ initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial of a drug candidate developed from a compound identified through an X-Chem DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) screen.

Relay Therapeutics, a leader in cutting-edge approaches to drug discovery, licensed an inhibitor of the oncology target phosphoinositide 3- kinase alpha (Pl3Ka) that was discovered through an X-Chem DEL screen. The inhibitor demonstrated differentiated pharmacology, mutant selectivity, a novel allosteric binding site and served as a starting point for Relay's innovative development of zovegalisib (RLY-2608), currently in a clinical trial. The initiation of this Phase 3 trial represents a milestone under the companies' Research Collaboration and License Agreement.

“The unique selectivity and binding site of RLY-2608 are a testament to the power of the X-Chem DEL platform to discover unique chemical matter with differentiated pharmacology," said X-Chem CEO Karen Lackey. "We are thrilled that our discovery platforms helped provide a starting point for a potential new treatment for patients with breast cancer. Hats off to the Relay team for having the drive and vision to push this project forward."

"X-Chem's excellence in DEL technology was apparent from the very beginning of this exciting project, and we are pleased to continue to advance the clinical development of zovegalisib in patients with PI3Ka-driven diseases," said Relay CEO Sanjiv Patel.

About X-Chem

X-Chem is redefining small-molecule drug discovery through a powerful combination of computational science, discovery chemistry and data-driven insight. As the pioneer and global leader in DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, X-Chem helps biopharma partners identify differentiated hits, accelerate lead progression and advance complex programs with greater confidence. Learn more at www.x-chemrx.com .