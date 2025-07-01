WuXi Biologics Launches Next-Generation Platform WuXiHigh™2.0 for High-Concentration Biologics with Protein Concentration Reaching 230 mg/mL

The WuXiHigh™2.0 technology platform harnesses proprietary excipient blends and expertise to enable concentrations up to 230 mg/mL

It reduces viscosity by up to 90% while maintaining formulation stability and injectability

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the launch of WuXiHigh™2.0, a high-throughput formulation development platform designed for high concentration biologics. The platform enables protein concentrations of up to 230 mg/mL and achieves viscosity reduction by up to 90%.

High-concentration biologics, typically defined as formulations exceeding 100 mg/mL protein, offer advantages including reduced injection volume, improved dosing efficiency and enhanced patient adherence. They have increasingly emerged as a critical R&D priority for pharmaceutical companies. Currently, over 20% of monoclonal antibody products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are high-concentration formulations. However, the development and manufacturing of such formulations often suffer from high viscosity and aggregation, which can complicate manufacturing, compromise product stability and increase risks of immunogenicity.

The highest formulation concentration documented in FDA-approved biologics is 200 mg/mL. The WuXiHigh™2.0 technology platform enables concentration levels of up to 230 mg/mL by leveraging the company's proprietary excipient blends and expertise. The significantly enhanced concentration translates to greater flexibility in injection volume, reduced dosing frequency, and simplified cold-chain logistics, while boosting drug substance manufacturing and drug product manufacturing efficiency. By deploying over 24 proprietary excipient combinations, the platform substantially reduces viscosity by up to 90% while maintaining formulation stability and injectability.

Additionally, WuXiHigh™2.0 integrates high-throughput instruments to predict viscosity and aggregation risks. This rapid, data-driven approach enables smarter excipient selection from the earliest formulation stages, accelerating development timelines and minimizing material consumption. The platform supports ultrafiltration/diafiltration (UF/DF) operations at viscosities up to 100 cP and precision filling at up to 50 cP, ensuring seamless technology transfer and scale-up—from early clinical development to commercial manufacturing.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "WuXiHigh™2.0 represents a transformative technology platform for next-generation biologics with high-concentration formulations. Its ability to enhance concentration while reducing viscosity redefines industry benchmarks, and more importantly elevates patient experience without compromising drug efficacy. We remain committed to integrating innovative science with deep expertise in drug product formulation, enabling our clients to efficiently accelerate development and deliver therapies to patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Business



info@wuxibiologics.com

Media



PR@wuxibiologics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-launches-next-generation-platform-wuxihigh2-0-for-high-concentration-biologics-with-protein-concentration-reaching-230-mgml-302494189.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics