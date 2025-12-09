With the C Disc cervical prosthesis, Cousin Surgery strengthens its range of implants dedicated to preserving mobility

Wervicq, France - December 10. 2025

Cousin Surgery, a major player in implantable medical devices, is expanding its range of spinal surgery products with the acquisition of C Disc, the first reverse cervical prosthesis with a double centre of rotation. The innovative design and exclusive biomechanical performance of this implant enables surgeons to preserve and control cervical segment mobility in their patients.

C Disc offers a significant alternative to spinal fusion and represents a major technological advance, meeting a wide array of surgical indications.

C Disc is a natural addition to the range of implants developed by Cousin Surgery for spinal surgery, with the same goal in mind: to help surgeons preserve their patients' mobility.

C Disc is a cervical prosthesis indicated for the treatment of disc degeneration and various instabilities of the cervical spine (disc herniation, disc protrusion with canal stenosis and mild to moderate spondylarthrosis).

C Disc is designed to preserve and control patients' cervical mobility while ensuring a high level of safety for surgeons during implantation.

C Disc: advanced technology to preserve patient mobility

C Disc was designed and developed by two international clinical and scientific experts:

● Dr Jean-Philippe Lemaire, orthopaedic surgeon and pioneer in disc prostheses

● Prof. François Lavaste, professor emeritus at Arts et Métiers Paris Tech, specialist in biomechanics

C Disc has thus benefited from extensive clinical experience and the unique scientific expertise of the George Charpak Institute of Human Biomechanics.

Its innovative design offers biomechanical characteristics that are unique on the market and help preserve patient mobility.

Ball and socket design with a mobile core

The prosthesis has a mobile core made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which adapts to the physiological movements of the cervical spine: flexion/extension, lateral bending, rotation and translation.





Self-centring and limitation of extreme movements

The implant's design incorporates a double centre of rotation, which ensures optimal self-centering of the prosthesis and limits excessive movement.

Safe placement

The C Disc prosthesis also offers an innovation in terms of placement: it is delivered pre-assembled with a single-use placement instrument, which allows for optimal grip and repositioning of the implant without disconnection.

"Made in France" manufacturing excellence

C Disc prostheses are entirely manufactured and assembled in France. They benefit from unique expertise in the production of high-tech spinal implants.

Objective: to complete the range of implants dedicated to spinal surgery

The launch of the C Disc prosthesis enriches Cousin Surgery's range in the field of the spine and mobility preservation, particularly marked by alternatives to fusion:

● Intraspine: device dedicated to the intervertebral space with laminar support, respecting lumbar biomechanics

● Bdyn: implant dedicated to posterior dynamic stabilisation in cases of spinal degeneration and/or instability.

C Disc is already available in several European markets (France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom). International roll-out will then target Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan and Mexico.

"Our commitment remains to provide surgeons with the most relevant solutions to maintain their patients' mobility. With C Disc, we are enhancing our spinal expertise by introducing an innovative option in the cervical segment. "

François Henin, CEO of Cousin Surgery

About Cousin Surgery

Founded in 1995, Cousin Surgery is now an international leader in implantable medical devices. Highly innovative, the company has developed rare expertise in implantable textiles, inherited from a long industrial history.

With 150 employees and projected sales of €40 million, Cousin Surgery designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of solutions dedicated to surgery and endoscopy. Spinal surgery accounts for approximately 25% of its business and is experiencing very strong growth.

Regulatory notices

C Disc is a Class II b medical device (MDD certification), distributed exclusively by Cousin Biotech.

Ceraver is the legal manufacturer. CE conformity has been verified by the notified body GMED (0459) in accordance with MDD Directive 93/42/EEC.