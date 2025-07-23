MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, announced today that the Company's management will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held on July 29-30, 2025.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact



IR@whitehawktx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehawk-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-btig-virtual-biotechnology-conference-302509852.html

SOURCE Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.