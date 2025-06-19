SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Whitehawk Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright "HCW@Home" Series

June 19, 2025 
1 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, announced today that Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, and David Dornan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright "HCW@Home" series on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 10 AM ET.

To register in advance, please use this link. A live webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting the "Investors & News" page on the Whitehawk Therapeutics website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics 

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

IR@whitehawktx.com

