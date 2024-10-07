SUBSCRIBE
West to Attend and Showcase Industry Leadership in Packaging and Containment at CPHI Worldwide Conference

October 7, 2024 
EXTON, Pa., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced its participation at CPHI Worldwide in Milan, Italy to showcase leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment.

This year, West will highlight its industry expertise through a technical-focused presentation:

  • Examining Contamination Control Strategy in Primary Packaging as part of EU GMP Annex 1- Wednesday, October 9 | 2:15 - 2:40 p.m.
    • Presented by Ana Kuschel, Principal, Scientific Affairs, West

“The revisions to EU GMP Annex 1 represent a significant shift in drug manufacturing with over 30 references to primary packaging alone,” said Cindy Reiss-Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at West. “At West, we know a drug manufacturer’s contamination control strategy is only as strong as its weakest link, making the quality and control of materials from third party suppliers’ critical factors to their process.”

West is also a finalist for a CPHI Award in the “Heart of Pharma” category for its partnership with Fox Chase Cancer Center. This award recognizes companies, individuals and initiatives which nurture philanthropic, ethical and community-based ventures. Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on the opening night of CPHI on October 8.

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.

For more information about CPHI Worldwide, please visit: CPHI Milan

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.  

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.    

