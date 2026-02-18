West Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program - February 17, 2026

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 6, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2026.

On February 17, 2026, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for the purchase of up to $1 billion of the Company's common stock.

The number of shares to be repurchased and the timing of any repurchases will depend on factors such as the stock price, economic and market conditions, and corporate and regulatory requirements. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market (including via pre-set trading plans), in privately negotiated transactions, or through other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, has no expiration date, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time.

The Company's previous share repurchase program was fully utilized prior to its December 31, 2025, expiration.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life saving and life enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.