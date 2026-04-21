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Press Releases

Waters Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

April 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q1 2026 financial results conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least June 2, 2026, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide. For more information, please visit www.waters.com/about.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302747613.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

Massachusetts Earnings Events
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