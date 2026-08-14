WallachBeth Capital Announces bioAffinity Technologies Pricing of $4M Private Placement Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

JERSEY CITY, N.J., , Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced that bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on noninvasive diagnostics and early cancer detection, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to sell 8,462,027 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with two warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 16,924,054 shares of common stock, in a private placement offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The combined effective offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying two warrants to be issued is $0.4727. The combined effective offering price for each pre-funded warrant and accompanying two warrants to be issued is $0.4657.The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.007 per share of common stock and the warrants will have an exercise price of $0.4727 per share, will be exercisable following stockholder approval, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are estimated to be approximately $4.0 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WallachBeth Capital LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The Company will provide customary registration rights for the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, subject to the terms of the definitive transaction documents.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC:

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, supporting issuers and investors in achieving their financial goals. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions and ATM's.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to close the offering when anticipated, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC