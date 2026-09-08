Walden Biosciences to Participate in 24th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease-modifying treatments for rare chronic kidney diseases, today announced that management will participate in the 24th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City from September 14-16, 2026.

Blaine McKee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences, will present an overview of the Company on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. EDT.

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying medicines to treat rare chronic kidney diseases. Walden is applying unique, multi-disciplinary approaches designed to prevent kidney damage and stop disease progression. Walden’s product candidates are well-differentiated from current therapies as they have novel mechanisms of action and are not hemodynamic modulators and are non-immunosuppressive.

Walden’s programs directly target two cell types critical for kidney function: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells is a critical hallmark of the majority of proteinuric kidney diseases. Walden’s Phase 2 program, WAL0921, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits urokinase plasminogen activator in both its soluble (suPAR) and membrane bound (uPAR) forms and is being evaluated in a global basket study (NCT06466135). Walden’s second most advanced program is a Phase 1 ready small molecule, WAL0623, that is designed to stabilize and restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture and function of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. Both programs offer the promise to deliver breakthrough therapies that transform the treatment of kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For More Information

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

Anne Marie Fields

annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com