Loss per share narrows to $0.13 from $3.06 year-over-year, reflecting significantly lower reported losses, including the impact of substantial merger-related expenses in the prior-year quarter and changes in weighted-average shares outstanding.

Strong liquidity position: $6.96 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026, compared with $4.98 million at year-end 2025.

VT-1953 development progresses: Continued CMC and product development, preparation for further FDA engagement through a Type C meeting, and work on the response to the FDA's request for additional information regarding orphan drug designation.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND #biotechnology--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIND, “Vyome” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory and rare disease conditions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update.

Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome Holdings, stated, “During the third quarter, Vyome continued to concentrate resources on the development of its lead program, VT-1953, while maintaining financial discipline and progressing selected activities across its pipeline. The Company ended September with approximately $7.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our emphasis remains on advancing defined development priorities and managing capital carefully.”

Venkat Nelabhotla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vyome, stated, “Our immediate priority remains VT-1953. During the quarter, we continued product development, CMC activities, clinical development planning, and preparatory work with prospective GMP manufacturing partners. Following the FDA’s written feedback on our pre-IND briefing package, we have continued assembling the scientific, CMC, and clinical information required to support further discussion with the FDA through a Type C meeting before advancing our proposed clinical development program.”

“We are also reviewing the FDA’s request for additional information and clarification relating to our VT-1953 Orphan Drug Designation application and preparing our response, including any necessary amendment. In parallel, formulation and CMC work continued for our VT-1908 topical ophthalmic program. We remain focused on the progression of our investigational programs and on selective opportunities within immuno-inflammatory disease, while making development and capital allocation decisions based on available data,” concluded Mr. Nelabhotla.

Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Corporate Highlights

VT-1953 regulatory development: Following the FDA’s written response to the Company’s pre-IND briefing package for VT-1953, a topical gel being developed to treat signs and symptoms of malignant fungating wounds the Company continued incorporating regulatory feedback and developing supporting scientific, CMC, and clinical information for planned engagement with the FDA through a Type C meeting for next steps.

VT-1953 product development and manufacturing: Continued clinical development planning, CMC and formulation-related activities, and preparatory work with prospective GMP manufacturing partners.

VT-1953 orphan drug application: Received FDA correspondence requesting additional information and clarification regarding the Company’s Orphan Drug Designation application. The Company is reviewing the request and preparing its response as part of the ongoing review process.

VT-1953 Phase 2 study: Previously reported positive and statistically significant improvements in malodor, patient-reported impact of malodor on daily life, and lesion pain in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 study, with no treatment-emergent adverse events reported in that study.

VT-1908 ophthalmic program: Continued formulation and CMC development, GMP manufacturing planning. In October, the USPTO issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application claims covering formulations and methods associated with VT-1908.

Finance leadership: Appointed Jerry Leonard as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Vyome's Co-Founder and Director, Dr. Shiladitya Sengupta, was promoted to Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in October 2026.

In October 2026, Vyome received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent claims covering formulations and methods of use underlying VT-1908, its investigational topical ophthalmic program for anterior uveitis.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Cash and cash equivalents were $6,956,822 as of September 30, 2026, compared with $4,982,333 as of December 31, 2025.

Total assets were $8,611,672 as of September 30, 2026; Total stockholders’ equity was $6,545,927, compared with $3,762,017 as of December 31, 2025.

Third-quarter revenue was $57,998, compared with $34,627 in the prior-year period. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $116,544, compared with $283,163 for the same period in 2025.

Third-quarter operating expenses totaled $1,047,943, including $409,831 in research and development and $635,410 in selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating expenses in the prior-year quarter totaled $8,592,360, including $7,705,533 in merger-related transactional fees, $39,677 in research and development and $844,344 in selling, general and administrative expenses.

The third-quarter net loss was $930,325, compared with $8,595,300 in the prior-year quarter.

Net loss of the Company attributable to owners was $885,408, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared with $8,433,811, or $3.06 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The reduction in reported loss per share compared with the prior-year quarter should be viewed in the context of merger-related charges in the 2025 period and changes in weighted-average shares outstanding.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, total net loss was $2,635,529 compared with $9,198,033 in 2025. Loss per basic and diluted share was $0.37, compared with $9.82 in the prior-year period.

Complete financial results are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.:

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety.

To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “continue,” “seek” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to Vyome’s business strategy, Vyome’s clinical development plans and expected timelines, the expected therapeutic potential of Vyome’s product candidates and pipeline assets, Vyome’s intellectual property strategy, Vyome’s future operating results, and Vyome’s liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on Vyome’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Vyome’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Vyome’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Vyome cautions you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Vyome’s ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; the timing and outcome of Vyome’s interactions with the FDA, including the planned Type C meeting and the FDA’s review of Vyome’s Orphan Drug Designation application for VT-1953; Vyome’s reliance on third-party manufacturing partners; the risk that results of the investigator-initiated Phase 2 study of VT-1953 may not be predictive of future clinical results; our ability to successfully design, initiate, enroll, and complete clinical trials; our ability to successfully advance VT-1908 and our other pipeline programs; our ability to protect Vyome’s intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Vyome; competition from other providers and products; Vyome’s ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; and other factors relating to Vyome’s industry, operations and results of operations described in Vyome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Vyome’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Vyome’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause Vyome’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Vyome to predict all of them. Vyome cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Vyome assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,956,822 $ 4,982,333 Prepaid and Other current assets 641,602 455,988 Long term assets 1,013,248 1,058,856 Total assets 8,611,672 6,497,177 Liabilities 2,065,745 2,735,160 Total Stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 6,545,927 $ 3,762,017 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,611,672 $ 6,497,177

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended September 30, 2026 Three months ended September 30, 2025 Revenues $ 57,998 $ 34,627 Cost of goods sold (31,196) (16,577) Gross profit 26,802 18,050 Operating expenses 1,047,943 8,592,360 Operating loss (1,021,141) (8,574,310) Interest and other income (expenses), net 90,816 (20,990) Net loss $ (930,325) $ (8,595,300) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (44,917) (161,489) Net loss attributable to owners of the Company $ (885,408) $ (8,433,811) Loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (3.06) Weighted average shares outstanding 7,018,528 2,758,490

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Revenues $ 116,544 $ 283,163 Cost of goods sold (61,439) (86,458) Gross profit 55,105 196,705 Operating expenses 3,068,752 9,294,201 Operating loss (3,013,647) (9,097,496) Interest and other income (expenses), net 378,118 (100,537) Net loss $ (2,635,529) $ (9,198,033) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (101,655) (161,489) Net loss attributable to owners of the Company $ (2,533,874) $ (9,036,544) Loss per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.37) $ (9.82) Weighted average shares outstanding 6,910,311 919,754

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