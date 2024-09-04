VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in September 2024 Investor Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 9-11, 2024, New York, NY

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

September 17-18, 2024

Presentation: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET

Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Registration: Webcast link

A webcast replay will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the event.

