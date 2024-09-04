SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in September 2024 Investor Conferences

September 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
September 9-11, 2024, New York, NY
Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit
September 17-18, 2024
Presentation: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Registration: Webcast link

A webcast replay will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the event.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE’s unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc., or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Regulatory
J&J Poised to Challenge Argenx With Myasthenia Gravis Filing for Nipocalimab
August 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Cancer
Merck Axes Two Keytruda Phase III Cancer Trials Due to Disappointing Data
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug pricing
J&J, HRSA at Loggerheads Over 340B Drug Pricing for Stelara and Xarelto
August 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
FDA
J&J’s Rybrevant Combo Gets FDA Approval as First Chemo-Free Treatment for NSCLC
August 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin