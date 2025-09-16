vTv Therapeutics Will Participate in INNODIA Symposium at the EASD 61st Annual Meeting

Company to share new independent research on TTP-RA, vTv’s oral RAGE antagonist

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present information on two of its investigational small molecules for type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the INNODIA Symposium during the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 61st Annual Meeting. INNODIA is an international non-for-profit organization that aims to accelerate the development of therapies to prevent and cure T1D.

Carmen Valcarce, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of vTv Therapeutics, will present new preclinical data from independent, researcher-run studies of TTP-RA conducted by Professor Josephine Forbes, Ph.D. of the University of Queensland. TTP-RA is vTv’s oral RAGE (Receptor for Advanced Glycation End-products) antagonist, being evaluated in combination with an anti-CD3 antibody for the prevention of T1D. vTv is actively seeking strategic partnerships to advance TTP-RA development.

At the INNODIA Symposium, Dr. Valcarce will share details of TTP-RA, including preclinical data that show TTP-RA’s ability to restore glucose homeostasis and modulate immune responses. Importantly, she will also share an update on the development of cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator adjunctive therapy in the ongoing Phase 3 study for the treatment for T1D (CATT1).

“While cadisegliatin advances through Phase 3 development as a potential novel adjunctive therapy for T1D patients, this preclinical data with TTP-RA represents an exciting research opportunity to potentially prevent T1D onset,” said Dr. Valcarce. “Our unique focus on small molecules differentiates vTv Therapeutics, and we are eager to partner with organizations that share our hope for TTP-RA to improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage.

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com