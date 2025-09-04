vTv Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in the following September investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings Only Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Format: Fireside Chat Time: 2:35 PM - 3:10 PM EST and 1x1 Investor Meetings

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

