Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 3, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, on September 19, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 76,360 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing the right to receive an aggregate of 16,361 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock to eight newly hired employees. The foregoing stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The stock options have a ten-year term, and the exercise price is $30.40 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on the grant date of the stock options and RSUs. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com

