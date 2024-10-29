Vizgen to Present Clinical Research Case Study and Research Findings at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nimbus--Following its recent merger with Ultivue to form an innovative leader in spatial multi-omics, Vizgen today announced that it will host a Symposium Presentation sharing recent results from a study with Nimbus Therapeutics at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, on November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Nimbus is a biotechnology company that specializes in designing and developing breakthrough medicines for patients through its powerful computational drug discovery engine.

The latest data from Nimbus’ ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NDI-101150 (NCT05128487) − a novel, oral small-molecule hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor in development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors − will be presented on November 9th at 12:30 p.m.

“We’re pleased to showcase how Nimbus Therapeutics is using our InSituPlex® assays and STARVUE™ AI-driven spatial image analysis platform to validate their clinical prognosis and advance their development pipelines,” said Yvette Cajigas, Vice President, Product and Operations at Vizgen. “The reduced time it takes to create and validate a multiplex InSituPlex® assay, combined with the high dynamic range and precision of biomarker detection, enable deep-learning models to create valuable spatial biology insights. We are looking forward to sharing these outcomes with the scientific community at SITC 2024.”

Vizgen scientists will also present three posters covering the latest innovations across the company’s product portfolio, including:

- Integrated workflows to support high-throughput, robust automated assays

- A proof-of-concept InSituPlex® 24-plex assay for discovery and exploratory analysis

- AI-enhanced spatial image analysis combining multiplexed immunofluorescence and brightfield images

Details of the Symposium Case Study and posters in Exhibit Halls A and B at the George R. Brown Convention Center at SITC 2024 are as follows:

SYMPOSIUM PRESENTATION

Topic: Evaluating Treatment Efficacy and Tumor Immune Contexture with InSituPlex® and STARVUE™ Technologies

Presenters:

- Scott Daigle, Senior Director, Translational Medicine, Nimbus Therapeutics

- Angela Vasaturo, Director of Scientific Affairs, Vizgen

Meeting Room: 320 C

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

POSTERS

Abstract Number: 74

Title: Enhancing Multiplex Immunofluorescence Workflows: An Automated Image Acquisition Solution for Improved Efficiency and Reproducibility

Session Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Session Time: Whole Day

Presenter: Yvette Cajigas, Vice President, Product and Operations, Vizgen

Abstract Number: 75

Title: Deciphering the Tumor Microenvironment with a Highly Sensitive 24-plex Assay

Session Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Session Time: Whole Day

Presenter: Yvette Cajigas, Vice President, Product and Operations, Vizgen

Abstract Number: 1248

Title: UltiStacker.AI™: Fast, Accurate, Robust and Scalable AI-based Multimodal Same Slide Image Co-registration Used in a Clinical Research Study

Session Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Session Time: Whole Day

Presenter: Gourab Chatterjee, Director of Product Management and Strategy, Vizgen

Vizgen representatives will be demonstrating the company’s products and answering questions in exhibit hall booth #846.

Full abstracts for all presentations will be made available on October 31, 2024, and can be found at: http://www.sitcancer.org/2024/home

About Vizgen

Vizgen is at the forefront of spatial biology and multi-omics innovation. Through its pioneering MERFISH technology and MERSCOPE® Platform for in situ single-cell spatial genomics and its high-fidelity InSituPlex® assays and AI-driven STARVUE™ spatial image analysis technology, Vizgen delivers unmatched tools that enable researchers to uncover deep insights into human biology and achieve breakthroughs in understanding mechanisms of complex diseases. Vizgen’s technology delivers high-confidence, quantitative data with exceptional accuracy, robustness, sensitivity and deep insights that power foundational and clinical research. Vizgen is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and can be found online at www.vizgen.com or www.ultivue.com.

