VIVUS Announces Label Update for QSYMIA®

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs, today announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a labeling update for QSYMIA® (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules CIV). This update removed specific body mass index (BMI) requirements and warnings or precautions regarding increase in heart rate, risk of hypoglycemia in people with type 2 diabetes taking anti-diabetic therapy, and risk of hypotension in people taking antihypertensive medication.

“Over the last 12 years, we have watched QSYMIA positively improve quality of life and assist with weight loss, in combination with a healthy diet and consistent exercise. QSYMIA is now approved and available in the United States, South Korea, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Denmark, Iceland, and Finland. The product was recently approved in United Arab Emirates and VIVUS is anticipating approvals in additional European and Middle Eastern countries,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS LLC.

Amos continued, “One in five adults and 1 in 4 young adults (12-17) experiences weight loss of at least 20% of their body weight on high dose. Now, with its new label, we have the opportunity to reach a number of people who may not have previously qualified for QSYMIA to achieve and maintain their long-term weight goals. The approval of this new label reflects the positive outcome of our ongoing and productive dialogue with the FDA, which shares our commitment to addressing unmet medical needs surrounding overweight and obesity.”

The revised QSYMIA label includes data from the first head-to-head, randomized, double-blind clinical trial of phentermine. The post-marketing study assessed ambulatory blood pressure (ABPM) for eight weeks in patients with overweight or obesity who also had at least one weight-related comorbidity (i.e., hypertension, dyslipidemia, impaired fasting glucose or glucose tolerance, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or obstructive sleep apnea). Key findings from this study include:

The placebo-adjusted difference in systolic blood pressure was –3.2 mmHg for QSYMIA and +1.5 mmHg for phentermine, corresponding to a mean treatment difference of –4.7 mmHg for QSYMIA.

The placebo-adjusted difference in diastolic blood pressure was +1.2 mmHg for QSYMIA and +2.7 mmHg for phentermine, corresponding to a mean treatment difference of –1.5 mmHg for QSYMIA.

The placebo-adjusted difference in heart rate was +3.6 beats per minute (bpm) for QSYMIA and +7.2 bpm for phentermine, corresponding to a mean treatment difference of –3.6 bpm for QSYMIA.



Obesity is linked to major causes of death, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. With an estimated one billion people worldwide to be affected by obesity by 2030, an almost two-fold increase from its 2020 prevalence of approximately 511 million, medical communities and health care providers are adopting evolving perspectives on defining how to qualify patients with overweight or obesity. While BMI remained a key benchmark for developing weight management plans, it did not always account for patients with weight-related comorbidities nor allow for providers to optimize results based on a number of success indicators.

BMI can vary significantly across different populations due to a range of factors, including genetics, cultural dietary habits, socioeconomic conditions, and lifestyle behaviors. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) has shared scientific evidence that suggests Asian populations have different associations between BMI, percentage of body fat, and health risks than European populations.i One expert consultation concluded that the proportion of Asian people with a high risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease is substantial at BMIs lower than the existing WHO cut-off point for overweight (> or =25 kg/m2).ii

“The updated QSYMIA label simplifies physician decision-making by removing specific BMI targets, enabling greater flexibility and empowering physicians to develop customized treatment plans that support weight loss, have favorable effects on blood pressure, and give patients a choice of treatment modality,” said Santosh T. Varghese, MD, President VIVUS Global Pharmaceutical Development and Chief Medical Officer at VIVUS LLC. “We believe that QSYMIA provides a differentiated and highly defined safety and efficacy profile with over 12 years of experience in the United States that can help patients achieve and maintain their healthy weight goals without the need for daily injections.”

QSYMIA is the leading non-injectable branded weight loss medication in the U.S. for adults. QSYMIA is a combination of phentermine, a sympathomimetic amine anorectic, and topiramate, indicated in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce excess body weight in some adults and certain pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

The once-daily pill is currently covered by 81% of commercial healthcare plans and is indicated for long-term use. QSYMIA is designed to help patients manage hunger and reduce cravings throughout the day and, combined with a healthy diet and exercise, has been proven to help patients lose, and maintain, weight loss.

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.vivus.com .

QSYMIA is indicated in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with obesity, and in adults with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition

The effect of QSYMIA on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been established. The safety and effectiveness of QSYMIA in combination with other products intended for weight loss, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and herbal preparations, have not been established.

Do not take QSYMIA if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or become pregnant during QSYMIA treatment; have glaucoma; have thyroid problems (hyperthyroidism); are taking certain medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) or have taken MAOIs in the past 14 days; are allergic to topiramate, sympathomimetic amines such as phentermine, or any of the ingredients in QSYMIA.

QSYMIA can cause serious side effects, including birth defects (cleft lip/cleft palate), serious eye problems (secondary angle closure glaucoma), visual field defects (independent of elevated intraocular pressure), suicidal thoughts or actions, and severe rash with blisters and peeling skin. QSYMIA may slow the increase in height in children 12 years and older.

Common side effects of QSYMIA in adults include numbness or tingling in the hands, arms, feet, or face (paraesthesia), dizziness, changes in the way foods taste or loss of taste (dysgeusia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), constipation, and dry mouth. Common side effects of QSYMIA in children aged 12 years and older include depression, dizziness, joint pain, fever, flu, and ankle sprain.

For more information please read the QSYMIA Medication Guide, Full Prescribing Information, and Risk of Birth Defects with QSYMIA patient brochure.

