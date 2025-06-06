Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Presents Meta-analysis Data of VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND studies at ERA 2025

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, June 6, 2025 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, today announced that meta-analysis data for its lead drug in development, varoglutamstat, was presented at the 62nd ERA Congress of the European Renal Association in Vienna, Austria, today, June 6, 2025.

“We are delighted that the results of the Phase 2 program were accepted for presentation at the ERA 2025 congress. This allowed Vivoryon to share the outstanding improvements of varoglutamstat on kidney function (eGFR) with the scientific and medical expert community in the kidney space,” said Frank Weber, MD, CEO of Vivoryon.

Presentation Highlights

Varoglutamstat is a first-in-class glutaminyl cyclase (QPCT/L) inhibitor with potent anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects. VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND, two independent Phase 2 studies in the EU and U.S. showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in a prospectively defined kidney function parameter, eGFR, in an elderly patient population. This improvement was consistent in both trials independently, replicated in the meta-analysis and pooled analysis, and provides converging evidence for this finding. Statistically significant differences between varoglutamstat and placebo were first observed at week 24 and were sustained until week 96. The meta-analysis also confirmed a substantially larger effect size in study participants with diabetes compared to those without diabetes.

The next step is planned to be a dedicated Phase 2b trial in patients with diabetic kidney disease (patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease stage 3b/4). The main goal will be to investigate the efficacy on eGFR in this patient population and to obtain additional information on a potential effect on proteinuria and other kidney specific markers.

Presentation Details

Date: June 6, 2025

Presentation time: 8:15 am CEST as part of the focused oral session

Title: Varoglutamstat improves eGFR and offers a new approach to treat diabetic kidney disease (DKD): meta-analysis from two independent Phase 2 studies

Venue: Vienna, Austria

Presenter: Frank Weber, MD, CEO of Vivoryon Therapeutics

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon’s most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease. www.vivoryon.com

