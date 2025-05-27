Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Composition of Matter Patent Granted for Varoglutamstat

Newly granted U.S. patent expected to provide exclusivity through 2044 with subsequent opportunity for patent term extension

New U.S. patent granted after accelerated examination process covers the active polymorph of varoglutamstat, Vivoryon’s lead drug in development

Additional patents for medical use and dosing regimens under examination for varoglutamstat and related structures in kidney disease as monotherapy and in combination with SGLT-2 inhibitors





Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, May 27, 2025 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted an additional patent covering the Company’s lead drug in development, varoglutamstat. The new patent was granted after an accelerated examination process.

“Vivoryon pursues a diligent and comprehensive strategy to continuously strengthen the intellectual property protecting our key assets on multiple levels. This successful patent application demonstrates our strong commitment to protecting the innovation of our lead asset varoglutamstat and is an important milestone for Vivoryon. The fact that it has been granted several months ahead of the anticipated timing is a testament to the outstanding work of our team,” said Frank Weber, MD, CEO of Vivoryon. “We expect that this long patent runway will support our efforts to maximize the full therapeutic potential of varoglutamstat, which we plan to develop in kidney disease.”

The newly granted composition of matter US patent (US 12,312,335) covers the only polymorph of the salt form used in the drug product of Vivoryon’s unique QPCT/L inhibitor varoglutamstat. The patent has a scheduled runtime through 2044, with the subsequent opportunity for a patent term extension of up to five years to 2049 under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

In addition, the Company has filed a number of different patents in its focus area of kidney disease over the past months. These relate to varoglutamstat and related structures, covering medical use, and dosing regimens, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard of care, namely SGLT-2 inhibitors. Adding an additional layer of protection, the patent applications cover the free base and all salt forms of varoglutamstat and are currently under examination.

Vivoryon has a strong patent portfolio for QPTC/L inhibition and continues to evolve its IP strategy based on scientific evidence, striving to bolster its IP portfolio on multiple levels. Patent applications and granted patents span composition of matter, medical use as well as indications and dosing regimens. Recent additions to the portfolio relate to the Company’s primary field of focus, diseases of the kidney and include patents for the combination of QPCT/L inhibitors with standard of care, SGLT-2 inhibitors. These patents were filed based on the outstanding effect observed in preclinical research, where data revealed synergistic effect of the combination treatment with varoglutamstat and an SGLT-2 inhibitor with both once and twice daily treatment.

The Company has a strong patent portfolio relating to QPCT/L inhibitors in a broad range of diseases with high medical need, including kidney diseases, inflammatory diseases, oncology, genetic and fibrotic diseases. The portfolio is comprised of over 20 patent families and over 400 patent applications and issued patents covering all major markets, with composition of matter patents on QPCT/L inhibitors representing the clear majority and with recent patent applications reflecting Vivoryon’s focus on kidney diseases.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. The Company leverages its in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. The Company has established a pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, including of the kidney, and cancer. www.vivoryon.com



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company’s results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

