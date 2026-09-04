Vivani Medical Announces Participation in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivani Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: VANI) ("Vivani" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants utilizing its proprietary NanoPortal™ technology, today announced its planned participation in two upcoming investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

September 10, 2026

Metropolitan Club

New York, New York



H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 14-16, 2026

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

New York, New York

A pre-recorded company presentation for the H.C. Wainwright conference will be available for viewing starting at 7 a.m. Eastern Time on September 11, 2026, at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/cd7ac7c4-e1df-4951-ab94-1fb0727c8270.

About Vivani Medical, Inc.

Leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal™ platform, Vivani develops miniature, biopharmaceutical implants designed to deliver drug molecules steadily over extended periods of time with the goal of guaranteeing adherence and improving patient tolerance to their medication. Vivani is developing a portfolio of GLP-1 based implants for metabolic diseases including obesity and type 2 diabetes. These NanoPortal implants are designed for once- or twice-yearly administration to provide patients with the opportunity to realize the full potential benefit of their medication by avoiding the numerous challenges associated with the daily or weekly administration of orals and injectables, including tolerability issues and loss of efficacy. Medication non-adherence occurs when patients do not take their medication as prescribed. This affects an alarming number of patients, approximately 50%, including those taking daily pills. For more information, please visit: www.vivani.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that are used in this press release, including statements regarding Vivani’s business, products in development, including the therapeutic potential or the planned development thereof, and its technology, strategy, cash position and financial runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Vivani’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vivani’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation, risks of unexpected costs or delays, and risks and uncertainties associated with the development and commercialization of products and product candidates that may impact or alter anticipated business plans, strategies and objectives. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Vivani’s expectations in any forward-looking statement. There may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial, or which are unknown. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the factors described in Vivani’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2026, as updated by future filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by Vivani in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of added information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Donald Dwyer

Chief Business Officer

info@vivani.com

(415) 506-8462

Investor and Media Relations Contact:

Jami Taylor

Investor and Media Relations Advisor

investors@vivani.com

(415) 506-8462