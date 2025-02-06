SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 2024 conference call

February 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 6 February 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter and preliminary 2024 results on Thursday 13th of February 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ekueptdm

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6693743078794f05ac2e84522925591f

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com


About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Events Earnings Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Vertical collage image of zombie people arms stick pile stack crumpled dollar banknotes bills isolated on beige background stock photo
Earnings
Despite Doubled Wegovy Sales, Novo Executives Confront Analysts’ Insatiable Appetite
February 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Earnings
GSK Looks to Deal in Cancer, Respiratory, Inflammation in 2025
February 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Pipeline Problems Mar Amgen’s Q4 Beat
February 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
RFK Jr. Advances, Q4 Earnings Roll Out and a Non-Opioid Pain Drug Hits the Market
February 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie