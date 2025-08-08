SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 2025 conference call

August 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 08 August 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and YTD 2025 results on Friday 15th of August 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvot47w4

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI65266ce5abba480f9cda4180274c996b

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com


About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
From Chat Bots to World Order: The Race for the 21st Century’s Operating System
August 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
We Don’t Own Patient Data–We’re Just Babysitting It
July 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Poster sketch image artwork photo collage of body language finger showing gesture symbol thumb down dislike dissatisfied minus no opinion.
Regulatory
Sarepta Fallout Continues With EU’s Negative Opinion of Elevidys in Ambulatory Patients
July 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace
July 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis