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Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2026 conference call

April 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 17 April 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its first quarter results on Friday 24th of April 2026. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/req62z7o

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca3298faa94f4bbb900f07289bc40eb7 

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com


About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



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