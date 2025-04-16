SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2025 conference call

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 15 April 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its first quarter results on Friday 25th of April 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g56ohth

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI532205913f1d42059d747081a631bec9

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.


