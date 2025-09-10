SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistagen to Present at the TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit

September 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Conference. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.



The Fireside will take place on Thursday, September 18, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and accessible via a live webcast on the Events page in the Investors section of Vistagen’s website. A replay will be available following the presentation.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively activate peripheral receptors on human nasal chemosensory neurons and are designed to rapidly trigger olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits believed to regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved.

Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and multiple women’s health conditions, including vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Mark A. McPartland
markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:
Michelle P. Wellington
mwellington@vistagen.com

Northern California Events Neuroscience
Vistagen
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Glowing red up arrow surrounded by dollar signs in black background. Illustration of the concept of positive return on investment and business earnings
IPO
Neuroscience Biotech LB Files for $228M IPO To Support Phase III Plans
September 9, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage of woman sitting in the lotus position, cloud, pillows against the background of the night sky. Concept of healthy lifestyle and sport. Good and relaxing sleep. Copy space.
Neuroscience
Alkermes One Ups Takeda in Narcolepsy, Clearing Cognitive Impairments in Mid-Stage Trial
September 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Blue growth graph business chart data diagram on success financial presentation background with abstract up arrow bar symbol or finance marketing price statistic and economy market profit investment.
Neuroscience
Rapport Jumps 180% on ‘Best Case’ Mid-Stage Data for Epilepsy Pill
September 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Concept of saving money with a pink colored piggy bank held in a hand in front of a blackboard with hand drawn coins
Neuroscience
Servier Bets $450M On Kaerus’ Fragile X Syndrome Therapy
September 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac