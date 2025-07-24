Vistagen to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Fireside Chat will be livestreamed for registered investors, and a recording will be available on the BTIG conference portal for conference attendees following the event. If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Vistagen’s management team, please contact your BTIG representative. To join the conference, email uscorporateaccess@btig.com.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively bind as agonists on peripheral receptors on human nasal chemosensory neurons and are designed to rapidly activate olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits believed to regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved.

Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and multiple women’s health conditions, such as vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Mark A. McPartland

markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:

Michelle P. Wellington

mwellington@vistagen.com