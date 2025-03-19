Vistagen to Present at the 2025 Anxiety and Depression Association Conference

Posters Highlight New Insights into Social Anxiety Disorder

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will present at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 3 to 5, 2025. The Company’s poster presentations will explore the age of onset of social anxiety disorder (SAD) from participants in fasedienol clinical trials, and new data on the characteristics of young adults with and without SAD.





Poster Presentations:

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: Age of Onset of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) in Trials of Fasedienol (PH94B) Nasal Spray

Authors: Ester Salmán, MPH; Ross A. Baker, PhD; Stephen D. Coffey, BA; Rita Hanover, PhD; Michael R. Liebowitz, MD, and Louis Monti, MD, PhD

Poster Number: F40

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: Social Anxiety Disorder among Young Adults (18 – 22 years): A Cross-Sectional Study Using Data from the US National Health and Wellness Survey

Authors: Ross A. Baker, PhD; Josh Prince; Nikoletta Sternbach; Soohyun Hwang, PhD, MPH

Poster Number: S109

These posters will be available on the Publications page of Vistagen’s website on Monday, April 7, 2025.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates from a new class of intranasal therapies called pherines.

Pherines specifically and selectively bind to peripheral receptors in human nasal chemosensory neurons, rapidly activating olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits which regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring systemic absorption or uptake into the brain, giving them a differentiated safety profile vs. other pharmacological options. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor. Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Forward-looking Statements

