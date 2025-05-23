Vistagen to Present at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Conference

Posters Highlight New Insights into Social Anxiety Disorder and the Novel Mechanism of Action of Itruvone to Treat Major Depressive Disorder

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will present at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27-30, 2025. The Company’s poster presentations will explore the age of onset of social anxiety disorder (SAD) from participants in fasedienol clinical trials, and the impact of itruvone – the company’s investigational pherine for the treatment of major depressive disorder – on the electrogram of nasal chemosensory receptors (EGNR) and the olfactory bulb electrogram (EBG), both biomarkers of itruvone’s effect on nasal chemosensory neurons and olfactory bulb physiologic activation.

Poster Presentations:

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025, 11:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: Age of Onset of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) in Trials of Fasedienol (PH94B) Nasal Spray

Authors: Ester Salmán, MPH; Ross A. Baker, PhD; Stephen D. Coffey, BA; Rita Hanover, PhD; Michael R. Liebowitz, MD; and Louis Monti, MD, PhD

Poster Number: W5

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: Antidepressant Itruvone Nasal Spray Depolarizes Nasal Chemosensory Receptors Followed by Increased Gamma Power Spectral Density of the Olfactory Bulb in Healthy Subjects

Authors: Louis Monti, MD, PhD; Danajane Katz, BS; Ester Salmán, MPH; Weiping Zhang, PhD; Ross A. Baker, PhD; and Rita Hanover, PhD

Poster Number: T73

These posters will be available on the Publications page of Vistagen’s website on Monday, June 2, 2025.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates from a new class of intranasal therapies called pherines. Pherines specifically and selectively bind as agonists to peripheral receptors in human nasal chemosensory neurons, rapidly activating olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits which regulate brain areas involved in behavior and autonomic nervous system activity. They are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor.

Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

