Vistagen to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming March investor conferences:

Leerink Healthcare Conference

Date: March 9-11, 2026

Format: One-on-one meetings

Location: Miami, FL

Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

Date: March 17, 2026

Format: Fireside chat with President and CEO Shawn Singh and one-on-one meetings

Time: 9:00 AM EDT

Location: Virtual

The Stifel CNS presentation will be accessible via a live webcast on the “Events” page in the Investors section of Vistagen’s website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of rapid-onset neurocircuitry-focused intranasal product candidates called pherines. Vistagen’s pherine product candidates are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s pherine pipeline currently consists of five investigational product candidates focused on improving the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Mark A. McPartland

markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:

Michelle P. Wellington

mwellington@vistagen.com