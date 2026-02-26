Vistagen to Participate in the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, will present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference.

Vistagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present a corporate overview on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event through the “Events” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of rapid-onset neurocircuitry-focused intranasal product candidates called pherines are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s pherine pipeline currently consists of five investigational product candidates focused on improving the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

