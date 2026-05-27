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Vistagen to Participate in Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare conference being held June 2-4, 2026, in New York City.



The Company will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Vistagen are encouraged to contact their Jefferies representative.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of rapid-onset neurocircuitry-focused intranasal product candidates called pherines. Vistagen’s pherine product candidates are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options, if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s most advanced intranasal pherine product candidates are fasedienol in U.S. Phase 3 development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, itruvone for treatment of major depressive disorder, and refisolone for treatment of vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.


Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
IR@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:
media@vistagen.com

Northern California Events Healthcare
Vistagen
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