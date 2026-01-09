Visby Engages Quest and Labcorp to Broaden Consumer Access to First At-Home, FDA-Authorized PCR Test for STIs

Consumers Now Have More Choices to Purchase the Visby Device Featuring 30-Minute, Lab-Quality Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Visby Medical announced two new relationships that will expand national access to the Visby Women’s Sexual Health Test, the first, at-home, FDA-authorized PCR test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) available to consumers, enabling immediate access to Visby’s integrated "Test-to-Treat" ecosystem. The palm-sized device delivers confidential results in just 30 minutes, providing women with a rapid response for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis from the comfort and privacy of the home.

The need for accessible testing is urgent. Almost 100,000 women in the U.S. lose their fertility every year due to complications from untreated STIs. These infections are often “silent,” presenting with no symptoms while causing irreversible damage to the reproductive system. Current barriers to testing contribute to delayed treatment and increased transmission.

To address this, in November 2025, questhealth.com, the consumer-initiated testing offering of Quest Diagnostics (“Quest”), added the Visby Medical’s at-home Women’s Sexual Health Test to its array of offerings supporting women’s health. Consumers can now purchase the Visby test directly on the site and access same-day virtual care and medication if needed, through a third-party vendor.

In a separate agreement, Labcorp OnDemand, Labcorp’s digital platform for convenient at-home and in-person testing, and Ovia Health, a leading women’s health app that supports the full spectrum of women’s and family health, announced it will now offer the Visby Rapid PCR At-Home Female STI Test to consumers.

The Visby Women’s Sexual Health Test was designed to close gaps in STI testing. Unlike most at-home STI kits, which require mailing samples to a lab or retesting to confirm results, Visby’s test uses PCR technology to deliver lab-accurate results in just 30 minutes. Users collect a simple vaginal swab, insert it into the device, and get results through Visby’s secure app.

“Infectious disease management relies heavily on the speed of diagnosis, and for too long, women’s health has been hindered by delays,” said Gary Schoolnik, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Visby Medical. “When a patient has to wait days for a result, we risk the infection spreading or developing into Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID). The expansion of this test provides immediate, lab-quality accuracy at home, which can move patients from diagnosis to treatment in a single day, preserving their long-term health.”

“For many patients, privacy and convenience are essential to seeking care. As a physician, I see firsthand how a timely and accurate diagnosis is critical to preventing complications from STIs,” said Dr. Leslie Saltzman, Medical Discipline Director, Consumer Health, Labcorp. “Collaborating with Visby allows us to offer a fully at-home option that combines accuracy, privacy, and convenience. It’s another way we’re meeting people where they are and helping them take control of their health on their own terms.”

“Expanding access to timely STI testing is a critical part of improving women’s health,” said Mark Kruzel, M.D., Medical Director, Consumer, for Quest Diagnostics, including questhealth.com. “The addition of the Visby test to the questhealth.com menu will give women greater options for illuminating a path to good health, supplementing our comprehensive STI offerings. It reflects how questhealth.com is empowering individuals to access deeper insights into their health at the time and place that works best for them.

Since November 2025, the Visby Women’s Sexual Health Test has been available for purchase on questhealth.com. The test is also now available via Labcorp OnDemand. In early 2026, Ovia Health by Labcorp will also work to offer the Visby solution to its employer and health plan partners. The expansion of availability of Visby’s Women Sexual Health Test comes on the heels of Visby Medical’s nationwide launch of its STI test in November, removing long-standing gaps in care.

About Visby Medical

Founded in 2012, Visby Medical is revolutionizing infectious disease diagnosis by empowering both physicians and patients to accurately test for infections anywhere, anytime, with laboratory accuracy. The company’s proprietary technology platform delivers true PCR results in under 30 minutes through the world’s first instrument-free, single-use PCR tests that fit in the palm of your hand. Visby is actively working to expand its platform by developing a broader menu of tests for the at-home setting. For more information, visit visby.com. Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn.

About the Consumer Solutions of Quest Diagnostics

Quest empowers individuals with affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare. Through its consumer-initiated test platform, questhealth.com, Quest gives consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys, providing access to the same quality lab tests that doctors use and recommend, offering valuable information and insights about their health. questhealth.com offers more than 100 Quest Diagnostics lab tests in categories ranging from heart health and sexual health to allergies, fitness, and so much more. Consumers must be 18+ to purchase, and orders are not permitted in AK, AZ, or HI. Quest also acts as the lab engine for wellness and consumer brands. For more information, please visit questhealth.com or QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest® is the brand name used for services offered by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its affiliated companies. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and certain affiliates are CLIA-certified laboratories that provide HIPAA-covered services. Other affiliates operated under the Quest® brand, such as Quest Consumer Inc., do not provide HIPAA-covered services.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provide support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

