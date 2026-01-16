ViroMissile Appoints Michael G. Wood as Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViroMissile, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company pioneering the IDOV™ (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus) platform, today announced the appointment of Michael G. Wood as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mr. Wood will lead ViroMissile’s corporate strategy, fundraising, and partnering activities as the company advances its proprietary IDOV™ platform toward key clinical and strategic milestones.

“Michael has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to translate innovative science into well-structured, well-capitalized biotechnology companies,” said Nanhai George Chen, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ViroMissile. “His leadership across fundraising, building teams and business development significantly strengthens our management team as we execute on our mission to deliver systemically administered oncolytic virus therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Mr. Wood brings more than three decades of experience spanning biotechnology, large pharmaceutical companies, investment banking, management consulting, and scientific research, with deep expertise in corporate strategy, fundraising, business development, and operational scale-up. He has played a key role in building and advancing multiple venture-backed and public biopharmaceutical companies from early formation through clinical-stage development and capital markets readiness to successful commercial launches.

Most notably, Mr. Wood founded OncoMyx Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, led the in-licensing of its oncolytic immunotherapy platform, raised $75 million across Series A and B financings, and scaled the company’s operations. Previously, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Operations at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shortly after its inception, where he led the company’s $40 million Series A financing process and supported crossover financing and IPO preparation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Wood held senior business development roles at Orexigen Therapeutics, where he co-led a $1 billion global co-development and commercialization partnership with Takeda, and at aTyr Pharma, supporting late-stage private financings and corporate strategy. He held roles in sales, marketing, and business development at AbbVie, where he helped launch multiple blockbuster products and supported a range of strategic business development initiatives.

Mr. Wood began his career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and management consulting at Tenet Healthcare, and he trained as a scientist at the Salk Institute, the University of California, Berkeley/Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the University of California, San Francisco. He holds a B.S. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Michael Wood added, “ViroMissile’s differentiated IDOV™ platform successfully addresses one of the most fundamental limitations in oncolytic virotherapy—systemic delivery. I’m thrilled to join the company, lead business development initiatives that will drive the next phase of growth, and help ViroMissile establish our oncolytic virotherapy as the next pillar of cancer immunotherapy.”

Mr. Wood joins the company on the heels of the initiation of first in human trials of IDOV-immune, the company’s platform virus, announced last month.

About ViroMissile, Inc.

ViroMissile, Inc. is a cancer immunotherapy company harnessing a systemically delivered oncolytic virus that seeks and selectively destroy tumors throughout the body. As the first company to demonstrate effective intravenous tumor targeting with an oncolytic virus in humans, ViroMissile is leading a new era of viral immunotherapy that combines direct tumor killing with immune activation for durable responses in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company’s proprietary IDOV™ (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus) platform is designed to extend the reach of immunotherapy to metastatic and treatment-resistant cancers.

