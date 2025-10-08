Vir Biotechnology to Present Week 48 SOLSTICE Clinical Results in Hepatitis Delta at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2025

– Week 48 endpoint results from the SOLSTICE Phase 2 clinical study evaluating tobevibart alone or in combination with elebsiran for chronic hepatitis delta to be presented

– Vir Biotechnology to showcase progress in hepatitis delta clinical efforts with one oral and one poster presentation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will present Week 48 endpoint results from the SOLSTICE Phase 2 clinical study evaluating tobevibart alone, or in combination with elebsiran, in patients with chronic hepatitis delta in an oral presentation at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025 in Washington, D.C., November 7-11. These results follow positive data presented at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2024, which demonstrated rapid and sustained rates of virologic suppression at Week 24 and beyond. Vir Biotechnology will also present a poster showcasing ECLIPSE, the Company’s registrational program, which is currently enrolling, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination of tobevibart and elebsiran in patients with chronic hepatitis delta.

Vir Biotechnology will present the following abstracts:

Efficacy and safety of tobevibart (VIR-3434) alone or in combination with elebsiran (VIR-2218) in participants with chronic hepatitis delta virus infection: Week 48 endpoint results from the Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial.

Presenter: Tarik Asselah, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Hepatology at the Hôpital Beaujon, APHP, Clichy, France, and at the University of Paris, and Head of Viral Hepatitis at INSERM UMR1149, France.

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 6:00 pm - 6:15 pm ET

Session: Next-generation HBV Therapeutics: Emerging Therapies and Search for Functional Cure.

ECLIPSE: A Pivotal Program Evaluating Once-Monthly Combination Therapy with Tobevibart and Elebsiran for Chronic HDV Infection - Rationale, Study Design, and Objectives.

Presenter: Nancy Reau, M.D., FAASLD, Section Chief of Hepatology, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, Department of Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL.

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm ET

Session: Hepatitis - Other Infections.

About Tobevibart and Elebsiran

Tobevibart is an investigational broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody targeting the hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). It is designed to inhibit the entry of hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses into hepatocytes and to reduce the level of circulating viral and subviral particles in the blood. Tobevibart was identified using Vir Biotechnology’s proprietary monoclonal antibody discovery platform. The Fc domain has been engineered to increase immune engagement and clearance of HBsAg immune complexes and incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ technology to extend half-life. Tobevibart is administered subcutaneously, and it is currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis delta.

Elebsiran is an investigational hepatitis B virus-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) discovered by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It is designed to degrade hepatitis B virus RNA transcripts and limit the production of hepatitis B surface antigen. Current data indicate that it has the potential to have direct antiviral activity against hepatitis B virus and hepatitis delta virus. Elebsiran is administered subcutaneously, and it is currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis delta.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

