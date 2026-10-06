Vir Biotechnology to Present Expanded Phase 2 SOLSTICE Results for Elebsiran and Tobevibart in Hepatitis Delta at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will present data from the Phase 2 SOLSTICE trial evaluating the combination of elebsiran and tobevibart for chronic hepatitis delta at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2026 in Denver, CO, November 5-9, 2026.

Efficacy of elebsiran (VIR-2218) and tobevibart (VIR-3434) in participants with chronic hepatitis delta infection: Patterns of HDV RNA responses through Week 96

Format: Oral presentation

Session: Hepatitis – Other Infections

Presenter: Tarik Asselah

Date: November 8, 2026

Time: 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT

From inflammation to surveillance: Intrahepatic NK cell remodelling with elebsiran and tobevibart in chronic hepatitis D - A translational sub-study of the SOLSTICE trial

Format: Oral presentation

Session: Inflammation and Immunobiology

Presenter: Upkar Gill

Date: November 8, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. MT

About Elebsiran and Tobevibart

Elebsiran and tobevibart are investigational agents being evaluated as a novel combination regimen administered monthly as two separate sequential subcutaneous injections for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta (CHD). The combination is designed to disrupt the hepatitis delta virus (HDV) life cycle at multiple points by addressing both viral entry and the sustained presence of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) that enables ongoing HDV replication.

Elebsiran is an investigational hepatitis B virus-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) licensed from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It is designed to degrade hepatitis B virus RNA transcripts and limit the production of HBsAg.

Tobevibart is an investigational broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting HBsAg. It is designed to inhibit the entry of hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses into hepatocytes and to reduce the level of circulating viral and subviral particles in the blood. Tobevibart was identified using Vir Biotechnology’s proprietary mAb discovery platform. The Fc domain has been engineered to increase immune engagement and clearance of HBsAg immune complexes and incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ technology to extend half-life.

About Chronic Hepatitis Delta (CHD)

CHD is the most severe form of chronic viral hepatitis1 and was recently classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.2 People living with the disease rapidly progress to cirrhosis, liver failure3 and liver-related death.1 Because ongoing hepatitis delta virus (HDV) replication drives disease progression, achieving undetectable virus, as defined by HDV RNA TND (target not detected), is considered an important virologic marker associated with improved clinical outcomes in CHD.4 Individuals with CHD who have detectable HDV RNA are at a higher risk of experiencing any liver-related event, including developing compensated and decompensated cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, liver transplantation and mortality, compared to patients with undetectable HDV RNA.4 There are currently limited approved treatments in the U.S. and globally.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

References:

1 National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Hepatitis D. NIDDK. Published November 2024. Accessed September 2025. Hepatitis D - NIDDK (nih.gov).

2 Karagas, Margaret R et al., “Carcinogenicity of hepatitis D virus, human cytomegalovirus, and Merkel cell polyomavirus” The Lancet Oncology, vol. 26, no. 8 (2025): 994 – 995. doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(25)00403-6.

3 Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Hepatitis D FAQs. CDC. Published March 2020. Accessed September 2025. What is Hepatitis D - FAQ | CDC.

4 Gish R. (2024). Association of hepatitis delta virus with liver morbidity and mortality: A systematic literature review and meta-analysis. Hepatology. 79:1129-1140.

Media Contact

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio